Delivery company Evri (formerly Hermes UK) is creating 50 jobs in Bury St Edmunds by relocating its Newmarket depot to a new site on Suffolk Park.

The move forms part of the company’s commitment to infrastructure investment to support the growth of online shopping.

The new 77,000 sq ft site, on Suffolk Park, is double the size of the Newmarket location to increase capacity from 120,000 to 180,000 per day.

The new Evri warehouse in Bury St Edmunds

The new jobs include warehouse operatives, van drivers, HGV drivers and management roles, while 95 per cent of existing permanent workers will move to the new site.

To apply for a role go to evricareer.com

Nora Kiss-Burrows, Bury depot general manager, said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new depot. The site will allow us to process more efficiently and provide the team with an outstanding work environment.

"This exciting new depot will also provide new jobs into the surrounding area in addition to moving the vast majority of our existing staff across from Newmarket.”

Evri has worked with the developer from the initial design stage, allowing it to create a purpose-built warehouse to meet its operational requirements.

The new depot has an EPC (energy peformance certificate) A rating and is built to BREEAM ‘excellent’ certified specifications.