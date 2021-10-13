Suffolk County Council has called on parents and carers to submit applications to secure their child's place at secondary school from September as the deadline looms.

Applications can be made for high, middle and upper schools and the deadline is October 31.

Councillor Rachel Hood, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Education, SEND and Skills, said: “It is a big step for a child to move from a primary to a secondary school, so it is important for a parent to make the right school preference on behalf of their child.

Rachel Hood, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for Education, SEND and Skills

“I would strongly recommend that all parents and carers complete and submit their application by the closing date of 31 October 2021 to give them the best chance of securing a place at one of their preferred schools.

"We advise parents and carers to apply for more than one school and up to three schools can be listed on the application.”

Last year, Suffolk County Council received 7,652 applications from parents and carers indicating which secondary school they would prefer their child to be educated at from September 2021 in Year 7.

Ninety-three per cent of applicants received offers for their first preference school and 98 per cent received an offer for one of their three preferred schools.

County council chiefs have urged parents and carers to consider how they will get their child to and from school before making a school application.

School Travel eligibility is based on a child attending the nearest suitable school that would have had a place available.

To find out more about SCC’s school travel policy please visit www.suffolkonboard.com/schooltravel

For more information on making applications, go to: www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions

