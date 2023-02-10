The parents of a two-year-old who was born with an incurable chromosome disorder are fundraising to help pay for vital treatment and equipment not provided by the NHS.

Sonnie McAleese, who lives with his parents Pat and Lucy in Barrow, was diagnosed with a very rare genetic condition with part of his chromosome no.7 missing.

“They told us it would be hard to find another three or four cases in the world and that he would be writing his own story,” said Lucy, who described her son as ‘the happiest child you’ll ever meet’.

Pat and Lucy McAlese with Sonnie. Picture: Mark Westley

Sonnie was nearly a year old when he was rushed into intensive care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital with what was initially diagnosed as a severe respiratory virus, but his condition rang alarm bells with the team treating him.

“He had what they called an unsafe swallow, which meant his food and drink went down the wrong way, into his lungs where there was a build-up of bacteria, and he also had developmental delays,” said Lucy.

“They looked at all his symptoms and then carried out genetic testing which showed the problem was in his chromosomes.”

Pat and Lucy were told that Sonnie would never be able to eat or drink normally and that his speech would be affected because chromosome no.7 is the gene responsible for sentence building.

“The main thing he needs is weekly intensive physiotherapy to build up his strength but we were only offered one appointment every four months,” said Lucy.

They have now found a specialist physio but it involves a weekly visit to Stansted and costs £90 an hour.

“You’re in a whole new world where what you’ve taken for granted isn’t there because they don’t provide the resources for Sonnie’s needs,” said Lucy, who has found a life-line in local charity-funded groups and hopes to be able to support them and raise awareness of what parents like she and Pat face on a daily basis.

Lucy runs her own hairdressing salon at Freshfields, in Newmarket, and Pat is a personal trainer working out of the Fit Factory in Victoria Way. They have organised work so someone is always at home with Sonnie, who has just joined Stepping Stones Nursery, in Exning, which he loves.

The couple have planned a dinner and charity auction on March 11 at the Granary Barns, in Wood Ditton, for which the owners are making no charge, and 150 tickets at £70 each have nearly sold out.

Donations to the fund for Sonnie’s future can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sonniemcaleese

Among the auction lots will be a saddlecloth presented to jockey Ryan Moore to mark his 70th winner at Royal Ascot. It is one of only two ever awarded –the other belongs to Frankie Dettori.

Other lots include a painting by Jacquie Jones, a private box and dinner at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, and Formula One hospitality at Silverstone plus a raffle with some exciting prizes.