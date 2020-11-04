Parking support for residents in three West Suffolk town centres is to be introduced over lockdown to ease pressure on demand.

Residents with parking permits in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill will be able to use West Suffolk Council's car parks at no extra charge during lockdown.

The council has introduced the measure until December 2 which could be extended should the national restrictions be imposed for longer.

Permits must be displayed if residents use a car park.

In Newmarket , the authority will amend its discounted annual permit scheme to allow residents to buy them on a monthly basis.

The monthly cost of parking in All Saints Car Park is £12.50 and a flexible permit which covers all other long stay car parks in Newmarket will cost £20.

These will be available online by the end of the week.

NHS workers displaying the NHS issued permit can continue to use the car parks for no charge.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “We recognise that many more of our residents across West Suffolk will be at home again, whether on furlough or working from home, and sadly some may also lose their jobs.

"That will also put extra pressure on parking demand in our town centre streets which is why we are making our nearby car parks available to permit holders to use at no extra charge during these new national restrictions so they can stay home, stay safe and support us all as well as the NHS."

Cllr Peter Stevens, cabinet member for operations, said: "In the longer term, in Bury St Edmunds we have already announced that their will have to be a review as put simply, there are more cars and more residents applying for permits than there are actual spaces.

"In the shorter term, we know our car parks will have extra capacity due to the closure of non-essential retail and other attractions.

"While this should by no means be seen as the solution to the longer term parking issues, it will help support residents to stay at home during these new national restrictions."

