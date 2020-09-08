Parkrun events are due to return across Suffolk and the rest of the country next month, organisers have announced.

Global Chief Executive Officer of Parkrun, Nick Pearson announced this week that the group planned to bring the popular community running events back towards the end of October.

In a statement on the Parkrun website blog, Mr Pearson said: "Ever since parkrun events closed in the UK and across the world, we’ve been focused on understanding how and when we would be able to resume in a safe and appropriate way.

The very popular Parkrun events are set to return.

"Throughout, we have sought to understand the evidence, to be a part of discussions with government and public health bodies, to listen to the parkrun community, and to communicate regularly, transparently and honestly.

"Following detailed conversations with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Sport England, and Public Health England, I am delighted to announce that we intend to reopen parkrun and junior parkrun events in England toward the end of October this year.

"Unfortunately, as things stand, and due to current restrictions across Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, we are not able to commit to the same timeline across the other Home Nations. "However, we are aware of the implications of only opening in England and are continuing our work to overcome the challenges that this presents. We are also as committed as ever to opening our events outside of England as soon as possible."

Read more: all the latest news for Suffolk.