Improvements to parks in market towns are among several projects backed by leaders for £320,000 in Government money.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, West Suffolk's leader, asked cabinet members to agree on how to spend the council's remaining £320,000 balance from the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The money is part of a larger £635,738 allocation, the final pot since the Government announced the fund in 2022.

Cllr Cliff Waterman asked West Suffolk cabinet members to agree on how to spend £320,000 in Government money. Picture by Mark Westley

Cllr Waterman said the money had delivered significant benefits over the last three years for communities, businesses and residents across West Suffolk.

He praised the council for having paid out all the money it had been allocated rather than returning it to the Government unspent, as had been the case for other local authorities.

Cllr Waterman's proposals for the money included two £30,000 grants to back community safety initiatives and create youth engagement opportunities, activities and support.

Among the proposals for Government Money, Nowton Park, in Bury St Edmunds, will receive improvements. Picture: submitted

The biggest allocation, however, is £66,449 for improvements to green spaces in Nowton Park, in Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall's Half Moon Park and the Newmarket Studlands Housing Estate.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, the council's lead for growth, said the allocations would 'get growth back into West Suffolk'.

Other projects included £10,000 for tour guide training for the Bury Abbey and cathedral, and £26,449 to support sports clubs in expanding.

Councillors approved the proposals unanimously.

The other half of the Government's allocation was agreed by councillors in February, with the biggest contribution being a £120,000 investment into delivering apprenticeships and support for young people not in education, employment or training.

In previous years, UKSPF money has been used by the council to promote access to healthy food, active travel, as well as advocacy and advice services.

A further £226,064 from the Government's Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), aimed at addressing challenges in rural areas, will be made available to the council, with allocations to be discussed at a later date.