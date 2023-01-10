The new Green Party parliamentary candidate for the West Suffolk constituency said he wants to be a 'rally cry' in trying to make himself Suffolk's first Green MP.

Mark Ereira from Bury St Edmunds, who was previously a Suffolk County councillor between 2009 and 2017 before taking a political break, has been chosen to challenge for the seat by his party at the next General Election.

It has been a Conservative stronghold since it was created in 1997, but with Matt Hancock not running at the next election there is a possible chance of the constituency changing colour.

Green Party parliamentary candidate Mark Ereira. Picture: Green Party

Mark said: "I am committed and excited in presenting a different prospective and range of ideas to West Suffolk - I want to be a rally cry for this part of the county.

"We are facing democratic and environmental crises and when I talk to people in the likes of Brandon, Haverhill, Newmarket and the villages of the constituency they feel politically disillusioned by it all."

Having previously been a Labour Party member between 1983 and 2009, where he stood for the Bury St Edmunds parliamentary seat in 1997 and 2001, Mark hopes he can go a step further with the party he joined in 2010.

He added: "I want to be somebody on the ballot paper that people see as looking after their interests in West Suffolk and someone conserving the great things we have here."

In a statement he gave during his party's selection process, he said: "Communities across West Suffolk are eager to embrace a different way of doing their politics, with someone truly rooted locally, able to lead and prepared to tell the truth; and who genuinely wants to work in Parliament with them and ensure they have the best of lives, their social, health and personal development needs met.

"West Suffolk has some outstanding natural beauty (the Brecks, the Lark/Little Ouse Rivers and picturesque villages), and of course, the vibrant towns of Haverhill, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Brandon - this beautiful and extensive constituency can continue to achieve and do great things, and lead the way eco-centrically - all, of course, best done with the first elected Green MP in Suffolk."