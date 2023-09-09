Part’s of Suffolk could see thunderstorms this afternoon as September’s heatwave continues into the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of southern England, including areas in the west of the county from 2pm today.

Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall, Stowmarket, Thetford, and the surrounding villages could see thunderstorms and a few heavy showers today.

Part’s of Suffolk issued with a yellow weather warning this afternoon as the heatwave continues into the weekend. Picture: The Met Office

The warning is expected to last until 9pm this evening, and could cause disruptions for those traveling by car, train or bus. Passengers might experience delays or cancellations if using the public transport.

Although, the thunderstorms might ease the high temperatures for some in the county, this weekend is expected to see another record-breaking day with temperatures predicted to reach almost 33°C, according to the Met Office.

This will make it the sixth consecutive day when temperatures have exceeded 30°C, which will be first time this has ever happened in September.

Yesterday, a record-breaking temperature for the country was set in a Suffolk village in Cavendish, near Sudbury, with a recording of 30.9 °C.