NHS data has revealed that 47 patients were in West Suffolk Hospital with flu on Christmas Day, with four being cared for in critical care.

Over the Christmas period flu numbers peaked on December 29, when 49 patients with the infection were being treated at the hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

A month earlier on November 29, the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust had no patients with flu, with numbers starting to increase significantly from December 19.

West Suffolk Hospital iN Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Flu numbers had dropped slightly by New Year's Day - when the hospital was caring for 45 flu patients.

On January 1, 2023, West Suffolk Hospital had 427 patients occupying general and acute beds - with a capacity of 447.

Bed occupancy rates at the trust peaked on December 29, when the trust was caring for 429 patients on general and acute wards.

On November 29 there were 399 of these patients, showing the impact that flu has had on the trust.

There's a lot of flu about right now.



Certain people are eligible for a free #NHS flu jab which are on offer at many local pharmacies.



Read more on eligibility + pharmacy locations - https://t.co/HPwWTMwyed@West_Suffolk @WestSuffolkNHS @HWSuffolk @EastEnglandAmb @nandwics pic.twitter.com/YNB5uRT2Y9 — NHS SNEE ICB - west Suffolk (@SNEEICB_WS) January 9, 2023

Over recent weeks West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has used their social media channels to encourage people to get their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations, to ease pressures on the NHS.