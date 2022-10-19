A survey of patients at West Suffolk hospitals has revealed general satisfaction in some areas – while also finding room for improvement.

People staying for at least one night at hospitals managed by the West Suffolk NHS Trust were polled on their experiences.

They were asked a variety of questions regarding their care, dealings with staff, the quality of the hospital environment, and other matters.

Patients at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds were among those surveyed

For wait times, quality of care and treatment, West Suffolk hospitals scored highly, but there were complaints over such factors as noise preventing patients from sleeping at night.

The survey was part of an annual study carried out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), involving over 60,000 patients at 134 trusts up and down the country.

Patients rated West Suffolk hospitals positively for admission times, scoring them 8.7 out of 10.

A trust spokesperson noted that this was higher than 2020's rating of 7.4 – despite the struggle of hospitals nationwide to clear post-Covid backlogs.

In areas like 'help with pain management', as well as 'understanding information about what patients should or should not do after leaving hospital', West Suffolk hospitals also scored above the national average, netting 9.2 in both categories.

However, local hospitals were also rated below the national average in a number of areas.

Many patients complained that noise was keeping them from sleeping at night, netting West Suffolk hospitals a score of 4.8 out of 10 in this area.

A number also reported that staff failed to adequately explain changes of ward during the night.

Due to this, the West Suffolk trust's score in this category came out as 6.3.

Cassia Nice, the trust's head of patient experience and engagement, said: "Feedback such as this is hugely important for us to better understand the needs and experiences of our patients, and to identify where we need to make improvements.

"Being in hospital can be a very stressful time, so the more we can do to ensure a positive patient experience, the better.

"Receiving positive scores shows we are making progress in some areas, but there is more we can do.

"We will be looking specifically at areas where our scores have fallen, and using the results to inform the design and development of our proposed new hospital."

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust manages West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Community Hospital.

Executive chief nurse Sue Wilkinson said: "We are pleased with the scores we have achieved as a trust, showing that patients are seeing the results of our staff’s hard work in continuing to lower waiting lists, which were very high due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The survey also shows how we aim to provide patients with clear and concise information about their condition and procedure, which should help alleviate any concerns they may have.

"However, there is always room for improvement. We want to continue to ensure that all patients have the best experience when they access any aspect of our trust, whether it be in our hospitals or via community services."