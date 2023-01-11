A hospital trust has told patients to attend appointments as normal next week in the lead up to strike action.

It follows an announcement by RCN that its members will be going on strike across England on Wednesday and Thursday next week, which includes West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

In a statement, the trust said patients with appointments on either of the days should attend as planned unless the trust has sent a letter to reschedule.

A spokesperson for the trust added: "If your appointment is cancelled due to the industrial action, we will contact you to rebook it as soon as possible. Please be patient with us whilst we work to recover our services – we will be in touch with you.

“If your appointment has been postponed and you were due to come into hospital using patient transport ambulance services, please let them know.”