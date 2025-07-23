Doctors from hospitals in Suffolk will take strike action over the weekend as they call for pay restoration.

Yesterday, the British Medical Association (BMA), confirmed resident doctors will go ahead with strike action after talks with the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, broke down.

Affecting West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich Hospital, the strike starts at 7am on Friday.

It will run for five days, with some work covered by hospital consultants, finishing at 7am on Wednesday.

The BMA is calling for a pay increase of 26 per cent for resident doctors, who were previously called junior doctors.

Following 11 rounds of strike action the union, which represents all doctors and medical students, reached a pay deal with the Government in September.

However, the BMA says this was only the start of the journey towards pay restoration.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich Hospital, said there were ‘tried and tested plans in place’ to manage industrial action, though some patients could experience disruption.

"Our message to patients for now is that they should continue to attend their planned appointments and operations.

"We will contact them if anything changes,” said Mr Hulme.

"We're hoping not to cancel them all, but some people may have their appointment or procedure postponed.

“That's because we will need to redirect staff who would normally provide elective care to help maintain our urgent and emergency services during this time.

"It's our patients who will pay the price for this industrial action so we apologise in advance to anyone that's negatively affected.

"We will rearrange new dates for them as quickly as possible.”

Mr Hulme said patients should continue to seek medical help during the five day period, using 999 and accident and A&E in an emergency.

GP surgeries, pharmacies, community services and NHS 111 will be open during the industrial action.

In addition to Ipswich Hospital, ESNEFT runs Colchester Hospital.

West Suffolk Hospital and Newmarket Community Hospital

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has been approached for comment about the industrial action and said it will be providing an update.

Today, the West Suffolk Maternity team said it will be ‘business as usual’ during the strike.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “We will remain open and fully operational, continuing to offer a full maternity and neonatal service.

“While some of our care is classed as ‘elective’, much of it is time-dependent and urgent, so it will not be cancelled.

“During this time, our senior doctors may be stepping in to cover key areas of care, and our incredible wider team will be providing extra support to ensure you continue to receive safe, high-quality care.”

WSFT runs West Suffolk Hospital and Newmarket Community Hospital.