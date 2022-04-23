On June 26, 2021, Matt Hancock wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering his resignation as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

After being secretly filmed kissing an aide in his office – and by doing so breaking social distancing guidance he’d helped draw up and then strictly enforce – he felt his position was untenable

In his resignation letter, The West Suffolk MP, who served as health secretary for three years, apologised for breaking the guidance and to his family and loved ones for ‘putting them through this’.

Matt Hancock says he is enjoying be able to spend more time in Suffolk

In response, the Prime Minister, since fined for breaking the Covid social distancing laws himself, said Mr Hancock ‘should leave office very proud’ and added: “I believe that your contribution to public service is far from over.”

Now on the backbenches, Matt Hancock, is certainly enjoying his new role - after something of a hiatus.

Though he dismisses talk of a ‘comeback’ as ‘media rubbish’, he agrees his re-emergence may be something of a rebirth.

Matt Hancock during a press conference

“I’m enjoying being on the backbenches far more than I expected,” he said.

“I didn’t expect to enjoy it at all. I didn’t expect to enjoy losing ministerial office, obviously, but I found the freedom and the ability to spend more time here [in Suffolk] both really positive, the freedom to campaign on subjects I choose.”

Political comebacks are not uncommon.

And in a fast-paced 21st century social media world, ‘errors of judgement’, often quickly forgotten, let alone perhaps even surpassed by later events involving cheese and wine, cakes and warm beer and parties at No 10.

The Sun newspaper broke with the story of the then health secretary's kiss with his adviser Gina Coladangelo. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

And Mr Hancock seems to have the enthusiasm, self-confidence and belief to give political and public rehabilitation his very best shot.

He feels the epithet ‘disgraced’ is being used ‘decreasingly’ by the media, and perhaps more importantly, the reaction he receives from his constituents, and the public in general, he says, is ‘cheerful’.

Mr Hancock was the UK's second most searched for person and news event on Google last year.

“The honest truth is the public have been very forgiving to me.

That’s how people are in this country, they have been very, very supportive and I’ve been really grateful for that. When people stop me in the street and we talk, people are very kind.

"People tend to say: ‘thank you for my vaccine’; a lot of people say that.”

And then adds light heartedly: “And they often ask for a selfie.”

Matt Hancock took part in the Sunnica protest march to Worlington in March. Picture: Mark Westley

Though the mocking jibes and online memes came thick and fast following his fall from grace, he remains sanguine.

“One of the lessons I have learned is that what matters is the job that you did and the job that you do. On the pandemic, I know that I did the best job I could and on some of the critical things, especially the vaccine, we got the big calls right.

"The proof point of that is that we’re sitting here today in a free society when most of the rest of the world has still got Covid restrictions.”

At the time of his resignation last year, Newmarket Town Council passed a vote of ‘no confidence’ in their constituency MP.

According to the council, the position remains unchanged, and views in the town are ‘mixed’.

The West Suffolk Conservative Association stood by him, however, saying: “Matt has given us a heartfelt apology for recent events, has faced up to the mistakes he has made on both a human and a professional level and expressed sincere contrition.

At the opening of Brandon Leisure and Health Hub trying out exercise equipment, in December last year

We want to thank Matt for the extraordinary job he has done as Health Secretary leading the country through the pandemic and overseeing the roll out of the world’s best vaccination programme, and look forward to working with him as he continues to represent his constituents in parliament.”

And there is no doubt he is grasping that mantle for all it is worth. He launches into local issues, with gusto, with unsurprisingly, health care key on the agenda.

“There are improvements we need to see across West Suffolk.

"In Haverhill one of the most important hot-button issues that people really care about is access to health service. Haverhill is a growing town. It’s getting over 3,000 more houses, so in Haverhill I campaigning for a health hub.

“Of course, health matters across the constituency. As secretary of state, I was delighted to be able to sign off the new hospital in Bury which everybody from West Suffolk uses and I’m delighted that last week it went to the next stage of consultation, and I won’t let that drop.

“Newmarket is lucky enough to have an excellent hospital where more and more services are being delivered. The thing I want to see in Newmarket that’s been in my election manifesto is the cinema and having a cinema in Newmarket is potentially on the cards now.

"It nearly happened before the pandemic and then it got delayed [because of it], but some really interesting proposals have come forward and I am determined to make that happen.”

Reluctant to say how far his ambitions extend, he is more enjoying his constituency role, day-to day, he says.

“When I went back on to the backbenches, I had to time to think what is it I want to spend my time campaigning on.

Matt Hancock visits Brookes School in Risby on World Book Day earlier this year

“When you are in ministerial life, the subject matter is set for you even if [you push]the agenda you choose within a portfolio, like I pushed the tech agenda in all the different portfolios I had in government whether in education or in business, and then more latterly in health.

"I hope I made a contribution like the NHS app that lots of people have got now – we made that happen – and the vaccine roll-out was underpinned by good technology.

“Going back on to the back benches, I thought what is it that I want to campaign on – and there are important local issues like Sunnica (solar farm), the horse racing industry which I campaign on in parliament as well as here, the prison being expanded and so I am working to make sure the roads get sorted out as part of that expansion.

"Also making sure that Brandon doesn’t suffer from planning blight because EU rules get in the way of any improvement.

" The good thing is that you can you can choose where you want to have an impact.

“I also figured that I am probably most likely to have a positive impact in areas that I know about – and I know about about Suffolk and I know about dyslexia and I know about fintech; so they are the three areas I concentrate on most."