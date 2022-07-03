Plans have been submitted to change the use of land in a Suffolk village for traveller occupation for two families.

The land, west of Skelton’s Drove in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, would be divided into 18 pitches – each for a single static caravan, space for parking of two cars and a touring caravan as well as a small day room.

The land, currently a paddock, is immediately next to a recycling centre and is between two existing traveller sites occupied by the families.

The application is for land on Skelton's Drove in Beck Row. Picture: Google Maps

A letter, from agents SJM Planning to West Suffolk Council, said: "The land was purchased between the two families to provide a single pitch for each family member on their respective sites."

One family seeks to provide eight pitches to the west of the application site and the other family intends to provide 10 next to their site to the east.

The agent said: "The families intend to keep these pitches for their own family members and so they would welcome personal consents if they were deemed appropriate."

It added: "The layout of the site has been carefully considered – retaining most of the units close to the entrances along the central access, means it is possible to provide suitable planting to site boundaries and ensure that when viewed from the north, planting will help screen the development from wider range views without significantly altering the landscape character in our view."