A person has died after being hit by a train.

British Transport Police was called to the line near Soham railway station at 8.48am today.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police was called to the line near Soham railway station this morning. Picture: iStock

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Greater Anglia shared that all lines between Bury St Edmunds and Ely are blocked due to the incident.

Rail replacement buses are being arranged though is it unclear when train lines in the area will reopen.