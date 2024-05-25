The average price of fuel at the pumps nationally has dropped slightly again this week, at 148.83p unleaded and 156.21p diesel – but are we paying more or less than the average in Suffolk?

SuffolkNews conducted a survey on Thursday and yesterday, using data from petrolprices.com, to see what drivers in the county are paying at the pumps.

We found that on the whole drivers in the county are getting a better deal than the national picture – but you may have to take a detour to find the cheapest fuel (or avoid the priciest petrol stations in Suffolk).

In Bury St Edmunds, the cheapest place to fill up is ASDA, at 145.7p per litre unleaded/152.7p per litre diesel, closely followed by Tesco and Sainsbury’s at 145.9p/152.9p.

Prices have dropped again this week at Shell, in Newmarket Road, which is charging 149.9p/158.9p, and it is no longer the priciest filling station in town - that crown is taken by the BP Green Ace, near the Spread Eagele in Out Westgate, which is charging 151.9p/161.9p for its fuel.

The Murco in Woolpit sells the cheapest fuel in the county, as the Old Stowmarket Road station is charging 138.9p/144.9p.

In the Brandon area, drivers will pay 149.9p/158.9p at BP in London Road and 145.9p/157.9p at BP in Weeting.

In Mildenhall, Jet North Terrace, is charging 145.9p/152.9p, compared to the costlier Shell station on the Fiveways roundabout, which is charging 153.9p/162.9p - the same price being charged by the nearby BP on the A11, at Barton Mills.

The Esso is the cheapest Barton Mills/Fiveways petrol station, at 152.9p/161.9p.

Drivers in Newmarket can expect to pay 147.9p/153.9 at the town’s Tesco. Prices at other filling stations in the Newmarket area range from Tesco prices up to the 153.9p/161.9p charged by the A14 BP One Thousands Guineas station.

Haverhill Sainsbury’s petrol station is charging 147.9p/152.9p, no prices were listed this week at Jet, in Manor Road, Haverhill, while Sturmer Road Esso is charging 148.9p/153.9p and Murco Duddery Hill 147.9p/152.9p.

Fuel at Murco Stradishall costs 148.9p/155.9p and at Pace, in Wickhambrook, it costs 149.9p/156.9p.

Over in Stowmarket, Tesco is charging 143.9p/151.9p, Esso 146.9p/154.9p and the Tothill BP 150.9p/157.9p.

Co-op, in Stowupland, matches Tesco prices at 143.9p/151.9p, but the Norwich Road Shell, in Needham Market, is more expensive at 152.9p/159.9p.

In the Ipswich area, prices range from 140.9p/150.9p at Harvest Energy Bourne Bridge service station and 141.9/151.9p at Sainsbury’s Warren Heath, up to 151.9p/155.9p at Shell Orwell Bridge Road, although prices have dropped there this week.

A good place to fill up is at Esso Capel service station, on the A12, which is currently charging 138.9p/145.9p, making it the second cheapest petrol station in the county.

The Jet A12 northbound (Capelgate) is 144.9p/149.9p, with the BP Bentley service station opposite charging 149.9p/156.9p.

Heading to the Beccles area, Morrisons is coming in cheapest at 146.7p/153.7p with Tesco close behind at 146.9p/153.9p, while Shell Beccles is the costliest at 154.9p/158.9p.

In Lowestoft, Pace Carlton Colville is charging 146.5p/149.5p, BP Kirkley Run is charging 146.9p/155.9p, ASDA and Morrisons prices are pegged at 146.7p/153.7p and Shell Oulton Broad is the priciest in town at 149.9p/155.9p.

In Felixstowe, Morrisons is the cheapest in town this week at 145.7p/152.7p – with the Shell services, at Felixstowe docks, more expensive at 151.9p/162.9p.

In Woodbridge, the cheapest petrol is at Gulf Melton Road, where unleaded is 149.9p/158.9p.

Shell stations on the A12 at Woodbridge have dropped their prices this week and are charging 152.9p/159.9p southbound and 151.9p/159.9p northbound, but drivers might be better off popping up the road to Tesco Extra Martlesham, where fuel is cheaper at 142.9p/150.9p.

In Leiston, Esso Waterloo Avenue is charging 145.9p/149.9p this week, while in Framlingham, the Co-op prices are pegged at 145.7p/152.7p and the Gulf station is charging 145.7p/151.7p.

Drivers in Brome can expect to pay 152p/159.9p at the Gulf Devils Handbasin Garage, while the BP in Brockford is charging 148.9p and 155.9p.

Data was not available for Tesco petrol station in Sudbury, so Sainsbury’s could be the cheapest place in town to fill up, at 146.9p/152.9p. BP Barrett Lee prices are set at 147.9p/153.9p this week, while Esso, in Northern Road, and BP Solar Service Station are both charging 147.9p/154.9p.

And finally, up the road in Hadleigh the Jet garage is charging 150p/155p.