Firefighters have been praised after their quick actions prevented a historic pub from being engulfed in a blaze.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.05pm to The Star, in Lidgate near Newmarket, to a fire on the first floor measuring 10 metres by 5 metres.

Crews were called by a member of the public who heard the fire alarm going off and could see smoke billowing from the roof.

Four crews initially attended as well as a turntable ladder from Cambridge.

The blaze was extinguished by about 2.20pm.

Station manager Alan Coldwell praised the swift action of the initial crews who quickly brought the fire under control, which he said prevented what could have been a significant fire due to the age and construction of the property.

"I would like to stress the importance of fitted smoke alarms to give the early warning of a fire which helped to save the building in this case," he said.

Mr Coldwell added that crews would remain on scene for some time cutting away to ensure no hidden fire spread.

The pub is Grade II listed and has been in use for at least 160 years.

Six crews in total attended and the incident was dealt with by 2.54pm.