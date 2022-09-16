A pilot from Cambridge passed through Suffolk as he ran an 87 miles to raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Eduardo Prato ran the equivalent of three London marathons over two days between the charity's Cambridge and Norwich bases.

His goal was to raise £14,000 for the charity for which he set up a GoFundMe that is still active.

ir Ambulance. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

This would be enough to fund roughly four missions.

Setting off from Cambridge at 7.15am on September 3, his route took him through Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Thetford.

Along the way, he passed several EAAA helipads throughout Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridge, including West Suffolk Hospital.

He was joined by other members of the EAAA on his run. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

The first day ended at 6pm, before setting off at 10am the next day, touching down at the Norwich base at 2pm.

Regarding the run, Eduardo said: "Crossing the finish line and seeing my family and EAAA crew and members of the team cheering me on I had an overwhelming rush of happiness, pride and relief.

"Meeting so many volunteers, staff and members of the public that have been touched by this charity was an unbelievable experience.

Eduardo finished the run in 14 hours of running. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

"I am so proud to work for EAAA and to help raise vital funds to help the charity.”

Along his run, he was joined by other crew members from the air ambulance.

Eduardo said the life-saving work he does for the charity inspired him to run to raise money for it.

The service is funded entirely by donations and so drives such as this are important, he added.

Eduardo at the finish line. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

Eduardo was first introduced to the EAAA by a friend in 2018.

He said it combined his passion for flying with a desire to help others.

Outside of his volunteering at the charity, he works as a property developer.

His daughter, Eva, was his sports and nutrition coach to ensure he made it through the weekend.

Training involved short and long running challenges, aerobic training, stretching and rigorous dieting.

He ran an average of between 35 and 75 miles per week - or 1,800 miles in total.

Eduardo finished the marathon in 14 hours of running over the two days.