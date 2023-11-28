West Suffolk Council’s local plan, which aims to deliver more than 13,000 homes by 2040, will be discussed by the authority’s cabinet next week.

The local plan is the document outlining planning policies, guidance and proposals for new developments within West Suffolk.

The cabinet’s discussion next Tuesday will determine planning policies and allocations for the growth of the district until 2040.

West Suffolk House, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

Cllr Jim Thorndyke, cabinet member for planning, said: “Our communities and populations are growing — as people’s children or grandchildren grow up, they will need a place to live.

“The local plan will also ensure a good supply of housing to meet predicted housing and employment growth in West Suffolk.”

This will include the allocation of new sites for 5,343 new homes as well as 9,245 which have already secured planning permission — totalling 14,588 possible new homes.

Although the plan deliberately over-allocates sites for new homes, residents can expect a minimum of 13,702 homes to be built during the document’s lifespan.

On top of this, the plan also sets out provision for 86 hectares for employment growth — 47.9 of which are new allocations.

Cllr Thorndyke added: “This is important not only in terms of providing land to expand for existing businesses, helping to retain jobs in our area, but also to encourage the growth of new businesses and attract others to our area, all for the benefit of our local economy.”

The current draft of the plan follows two rounds of public consultation in 2020 and 2022 and, should it be approved by cabinet next week and by full council on December 19, will enter the final stage of consultation when the plan will be put to a legal test.

This consultation is scheduled to take place between January 30 and March 5, before it is submitted to the Secretary of State.

Should the cabinet approve that the draft be recommended to the full council, it would mean it considers the current plan to be final.

Cllr Thorndyke said he was happy with the current document and believed the cabinet had put a strong and robust plan forward.