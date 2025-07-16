Plan that paves way for thousands of new homes in West Suffolk is adopted

A framework for development in West Suffolk has been adopted which will see thousands of new homes built including more affordable properties.

West Suffolk Council formally adopted its local plan at a meeting on Tuesday, which allocates sites for 4,963 new homes alongside 8,712 that already have planning permission.

They will be built between now and 2041 and the blueprint sets aside 85 hectares for employment growth for businesses.

A new affordable housing policy ensures that a developer applying to build 10 or more homes on a greenfield site will have to make 40 per cent of them for affordable housing compared to 30 per cent seen in many other places nationally.

West Suffolk is one of the first local planning authorities in the country to put in place such a policy.

The plan has been five years in the making and shaped by 6,400 comments across three stages of public consultation.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “I am hugely proud of all that this West Suffolk Local Plan strives to achieve toward our ambition for a thriving West Suffolk.”