Agricultural land in Herringswell, near Mildenhall, could be turned into a space for dog walking, if plans are given the green light.

West Suffolk Council is considering an application by Ms S Cason to turn 0.97 hectares of land at Warren Farm, off Warren Road, from agricultural land into a space for dog walking and exercising.

The proposal would see customers use the space to exercise up to 10 dogs at a time.

Plans for a dog walking field in Herringswell. Picture: Google Streetview

According to planning documents, no infrastructure would be required other than a small parking area within the dog run area and a short-stay waiting area off Warren Road.

The dog run would be enclosed with fencing and to open dawn to dusk.

The planning statement added: “It is likely local dog owners will make use of the facility as it provides a local community facility during a time when dog ownership is increasing and open space for dog walking decreasing.

“The proposal will contribute to the viability of the farm especially given the changing farming regime following Brexit and continued uncertainties with farm subsidies and Government support.”