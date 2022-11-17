Plans to use nearly £2.7 million from two Government funds to boost prosperity, the economy and tackle the cost of living in West Suffolk have been agreed.

West Suffolk Council Cabinet discussed the details of the funds to be spent over three years at their meeting on November 8.

During the meeting, details of a number of initiatives set to use the £1,943,467 allocated through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and initial plans for the £753,701 from Rural England’s Prosperity Fund (REPF) were disclosed.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, feels the funds will assist the council in delivering plans to further help the district.

These included £230,771 funding for improvements to town centres and high streets, including better accessibility for disabled people and £29,410 support for active travel enhancements – including a contribution to planned cycle / walk improvements at Bury station.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “These two Government funds, which represent a total of nearly £2.7 million, are welcome in helping deliver plans that further support growing the economic, wellbeing and environmental wellbeing of our businesses and communities.

“The plans we have drawn up will evolve but are designed to meet the Government guidelines as well as our own ambitions, including in our rural areas which we have already targeted through a special taskforce.

“They are based on engagement and local evidence to make sure the funding is targeted and effective but also encourages additional investment.

“There are also direct grants that will enable a range of businesses and organisations to apply for and help deliver further growth and improvements.

“It is thanks to our successful families and communities, economic growth and environmental work that we have been able to once again seize this national opportunity.”

Each fund has strict Government criteria that need to be met to unlock the allocated funding and is part of the national policy on levelling up while driving growth and prosperity.

This also means the REPF can be used anywhere in West Suffolk but not Bury St Edmunds whereas UKPSF can be allocated across the district.