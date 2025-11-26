West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) expects to save £153,000 a year by converting unoccupied nursing accommodation into 90 new desk spaces.

The trust, which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, had its plans for air conditioning condensers to be installed at Rowan House approved by West Suffolk Council, at the end of last month.

This is part of its wider plan to convert the building, which is close to the Eye Treatment Centre on the West Suffolk Hospital site, from accommodation into offices.

Rowan House is within the grounds of West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman for WSFT said the desk spaces will be used by those currently working at the hospital alongside teams moving from commercial offices, providing the cost saving of £153,000 a year.

He said: “These improvements bring former staff residences back into use following the completion of three additional housing blocks in 2019, allowing our clinical teams to work more closely together in dedicated offices.”

WSFT, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, currently leases 44 desks at an external site.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

The spokesman said the cost savings from converting Rowan House will continue to be generated well into the future.

Work on the building is expected to start next month, with the trust hoping staff can start using it in March.

It will include electrical and lighting-fitting work, the installation of new flooring and toilet facilities, purpose-built desks, and fire protection upgrades.

Rowan House will continue to be used by WSFT once the new hospital is built on the Hardwick Manor site.

When WSFT submitted the plans, it said workers moving into the building would be encouraged to use its park and ride scheme or sustainable methods of transport, like cycling.

For the financial year 2025/2026, WSFT has a planned deficit of £20.7 million.