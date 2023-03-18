An enclosed dog park could be set up in a village for people to freely and safely exercise their pets.

Plans have been submitted to West Suffolk Council to transform agricultural land, off Fordham Road in Freckenham, to an enclosed field for dog training and exercising, with access and parking.

A statement supporting the application, from Messrs Cannam, Cross and Whitehead, said the dog park would be beneficial to the community and would help towards the ongoing issues Freckenham, which is between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, has had with dog fouling in the public recreational area, providing a safe and secure area for both dogs and their owners to enjoy.

"We have various letters of support from Freckenham parish councillors, the local vets, professional dog walkers and owners who are all in favour of the dog park," they said.

"We also recognised that the neighbouring village of Isleham had a petition signed by 116 residents appealing for a local area to be available in order to freely and safely exercise their dogs.

"A secure dog park is becoming a need for many as a majority of countryside walks are interrupted by busy roads, livestock in fields and conservation areas which makes letting dogs off their leads very stressful and in some cases impossible."

Their plan is to limit bookable slots to 50 minutes per session, with a maximum of six dogs per booking.

Five dog waste bins would be installed around the field and Pet Waste Solutions would dispose of the waste on a regular basis.

Dog waste bags would also be supplied.

They have sought permission for a new access in the bottom right hand corner of the field.

"Once entering the site we plan to create a parking area with ample car parking spaces and waiting areas, ensuring changeovers are safe and creating less impact on the traffic flow into the village," they added.

The perimeter of the field will be fitted with a 6ft fence.