Plans for a £650,000 community funding revamp are set to be discussed by a district council.

The revamp is being proposed by Cllr Donna Higgins, a cabinet member at West Suffolk Council, to improve how the council supports initiatives across the district — it would replace the existing community chest fund with the ‘Thriving Communities Funding’.

The changes include breaking down a £266,733 pot into two brackets to benefit both smaller and larger projects alike — £2,000 to £8,000 for smaller, one-off projects, and £8,001 to £20,000 for larger projects which support big parts of the district.

West Suffolk Council’s headquarters at West Suffolk House in Bury St Edmunds

If approved, the fund would open to applications in the summer through a simplified process.

These were welcomed by Cllr Andy Neal, representing Mildenhall, who called for fairer funding during a cabinet meeting in February.

At the time, he suggested charities and groups receiving the money should be given less priority the following year to avoid the grants becoming a guaranteed income stream and benefit new and smaller grassroots groups.

Addressing the proposals, he said: "It's an important and positive first step, particularly for rural areas, there will be a more even spread with money set aside for first-time and smaller groups.

"By introducing this, [cabinet] are recognising the flaws of the previous system, they've listened, looked, and tried to find something fairer."

Cllr Higgins added: “It will help communities to better understand that there is funding available throughout the year available through councillors backing work that will benefit the lives of residents in their wards.

"It will make the annual grant scheme easier for community groups to apply for funds, particularly for those one-off projects that will benefit a smaller number of residents in a particular area such as a village or a housing estate."

The proposals also include entering into a three-year grant agreement with Citizen's Advice West Suffolk, which historically received the largest amount of funding, for £200,000 per year.

Smaller initiatives would continue to be bolstered by the £179,220 administered through the existing locality budgets, with each councillor receiving £2,800 every year — the minimum amount for each of these grants would remain at £100.

The plans will be discussed next Tuesday by members of the cabinet.