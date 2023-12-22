Plans for an enclosed dog park in a village could be refused due to concerns over an ‘adverse impact on the landscape’.

West Suffolk Council’s development control committee, which meets on Wednesday, January 3, has been recommended to refuse the application for agricultural land off Fordham Road, in Freckenham.

The plans, from Messrs Cannam, Cross and Whitehead, would create an enclosed field for dog training and exercising, with a 1.8 metre boundary fence, access, parking and landscaping.

West Suffolk Council's development control committee is to discuss plans to transform agricultural land, off Fordham Road in Freckenham, to an enclosed field for dog training and exercising, with access and parking. Picture: Google

A letter of support was submitted with the application from Freckenham Parish Council.

Cllr David Taylor, representing Manor ward, also supported the scheme, which he said would seem an excellent use of the land.

An objection was received from a resident in Worlington due to concerns including highway safety, noise pollution and how the proposed development may impact other neighbouring businesses which are similar.

Recommending refusal, the council report said that the change of use would lead to an adverse impact on the landscape character.

It said hedging and trees proposed provided some ecological benefit but the associated fencing, parking area and paraphernalia associated with a dog training field and mitigation landscaping would lead to an unacceptable impact on the character of the area and landscape, which is extremely open and rural.