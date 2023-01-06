Plans for a Five Guys restaurant in Suffolk moved a step closer as planning permission has been granted.

The American fast food chain will take the space left by the former Pancake and Waffle Shack, off the A11 at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills, near Mildenhall, which closed last summer.

West Suffolk Council approved plans today for external alterations to the building, including the installation of an entrance door and replacement of windows.

The former restaurant, Pancake and Waffle Shack

A timber bin enclosure, air conditioning condensers and a catering condenser were also approved.

Advertisement consent is also being sought for signage and is yet to be approved.