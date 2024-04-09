Long-running plans for new homes in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, have been withdrawn.

The outline plans for up to 30 homes and access on land off The Carrops, in Turnpike Road, were submitted in March 2017.

At that time, applicant Garnham Holdings care of Mark Cooper asked the former Forest Heath District Council - which has since merged with St Edmundsbury Borough Council to become West Suffolk Council - for outline permission to build the homes on the brownfield site, historically used for trailer storage.

Homes plans for Red Lodge have been withdrawn. Picture: Google

A planning statement submitted in May 2017 said: “It is considered the proposals include significant positive elements which will enhance social sustainability.

“These include the provision of 30 per cent affordable housing within the development and a significant amount of public open space.”

However, there has been little correspondence on the proposals since August 2017, when a planning officer emailed the applicant indicating he was mindful to recommend refusal of the scheme.

This week, the plans were formally withdrawn.