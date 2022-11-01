Plans on how to use £2.7 million of Government funding to boost prosperity and the local economy are set to be agreed.

West Suffolk Council cabinet will discuss the details of two separate funds and how they will be spent over the next three years at a meeting on November 8.

More detailed initiatives for the £1,943,467 allocated to the region through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) will be revealed, as well as initial plans for the £753,701 from the more recently announced Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

Haverhill is among that towns likely to benefit. Picture: Mecha Morton

This will bring the total amount of investment in West Suffolk to £2,697,168.

A wide range of initiatives have been proposed as a result of the funding, including £230,771 for improvements to town centres, £29,410 funding for grants for local sports facilities and £50,000 for a new car park in Clare.

Around £200,000 will be spent on improving green spaces in Newmarket, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Brandon.

West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths

Marketplace improvements for Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Clare are also proposed.

Cllr John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “These two Government funds, which represent a total of nearly £2.7 million, are welcome in helping deliver plans that further support growing the economic, wellbeing and environmental wellbeing of our businesses and communities.

"The plans we have drawn up will evolve but are designed to meet the Government guidelines as well as our own ambitions for West Suffolk, including in our rural areas which we have already targeted through a special taskforce.

"They are based on engagement and local evidence to make sure the funding is targeted and effective but also encourages additional investment."

The funding from the Government will provide investment in improving local towns and high street, as well as supporting economic prosperity.

In line with the profiling of the fund, the majority of the money will be used in the second and third year of the three-year scheme.

It is also expected by the Government that this funding will be used to invest in skills and business support to help further improve the local economy.

Cllr Griffiths added: "We are putting forward a mix of initiatives that include those that only through the council’s stewardship can be brought forward.

"But there are also direct grants being made available which will enable a range of businesses and organisations to apply for and help deliver growth and improvements.

"It is thanks to our successful families and communities, economic growth, and environmental work in West Suffolk that we have been able, once again, seize this national opportunity for the benefit of our residents and businesses.”