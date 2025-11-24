Plans have been revealed for a new housing development in a village.

Denbury Homes has submitted plans to West Suffolk Council to build 43 new homes in Bunters Road, on the edge of Wickhambrook.

Outline permission is also being sought for two 100-square-metre commercial buildings, with details to be approved at a later date.

If approved, 17 of the homes would be affordable and would be offered first to families and individuals with a proven local connection to the village.

A statement on behalf of Denbury Homes said the development as a whole would generate 46 extra trips during the morning peak and 62 in the evening.

Any limited harm created, the statement added, would be clearly outweighed by the scheme's benefits.

West Suffolk Council is now consulting on the application, with a decision deadline set for February 19.