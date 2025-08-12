Plans have been submitted to build a solar farm within a quarry site.

Allen Newport Limited is seeking permission from the county council to build the solar farm to the north of the Cavenham quarry plant site, in Cavenham Road, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

If approved, it would operate for 24 years and generate 1.35 megawatts.

Cavenham Quarry site and proposed land for a solar farm. Picture: Google Maps

A statement submitted alongside the application said the energy generated would support the quarry's operations, including mineral processing and waste recycling.

It would allow the company, bought by the SRC Group in 2023, to reduce its reliance on non-renewable energy like diesel generators.

Building is only estimated to create two extra movements a day, over four months, without impacting road safety.

The statement said there were no policy-based reasons to refuse the application.

The company is currently looking for permission to build a new concrete batching plant, infrastructure to support it, and new access — the existing weighbridge is part of the same application as a retrospective element.

The county council is consulting on the application, which can be found on the authority's planning register.