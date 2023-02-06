Five play areas in West Suffolk are to be revamped in a £220,000 project.

The West Suffolk Council facilities are in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket and the plans are out to tender for specialists to put forward their designs and prices.

The tenders are scheduled to be received in Mid-March and the proposals will be consulted on with pupils from schools close to the play areas and residents.

The play area at St James Park in Bury St Edmunds was set on fire in April 2021 and will have a complete makeover. Picture: Mecha Morton

The five sites are:

St James Park, on Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds, with the installation of a more diverse range of equipment in a slightly larger more accessible space. The play equipment was set on fire in April 2021.

Gainsborough Recreation Ground, in Bury St Edmunds, will see the cable way being replaced and a senior multi-play unit being installed.

Peterhouse Close, in Mildenhall, will be fully refurbished.

Henry Close, in Haverhill, will provide a more naturally landscaped area containing a number of new items of equipment with space for younger children to run around.

Granby Street, in Newmarket, a natural space with landscape features for younger children, will also have a refresh.

The builds on the sites will vary but the council is aiming for the play areas to be ready for use during the school summer holidays.

It follows refurbishment of play spaces at Warren Close, in Brandon; New Cheveley Road, in Newmarket; St John’s Close, in Mildenhall and Hardwick Heath, in Bury St Edmunds.

The play area which has been fenced off in the Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds.Picture: Mecha Morton

Meanwhile, a replacement for decaying play equipment in Bury St Edmunds' Abbey Gardens, which has been fenced off for more than six months, is due to be ready and open 'before the summer'.

Cllr Jo Rayner, deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, heritage and community hubs at West Suffolk Council, said play areas were highly valued as safe spaces for children but occasionally, misuse or wear and tear meant a well-loved piece of equipment could not be used.

"I completely appreciate the upset this causes," she said.

"We own and maintain over 100 play areas across West Suffolk and the programme of upgrades and regular safety inspections make sure that equipment is in good working order to be enjoyed by families."