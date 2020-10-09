Pub and bar bosses in part of Suffolk have been reacting angrily to the 10pm curfew put in place to try and stop a rise in coronavirus cases.

We've been speaking to some in Bury St Edmunds who say it's damaging their businesses and they've even had to lay off staff.

However, it comes as the county is placed on a 'watch list' by Public Health England following a rise in cases of Covid-19.

Also in the podcast - hear about the Haverhill man who's raised thousands after completing the virtual London marathon.

And, Joey Sadler has all the latest on Ipswich Town ahead of this weekend's game and a busy October.

