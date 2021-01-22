Two critical worker bubbles at a school in Bury St Edmunds have had to close after pupils continued to attend despite living with someone who'd tested positive for Covid-19.

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is working from home after being 'pinged' by the NHS test and trace app.

Suffolk's going to get a starring role on Netflix - we chat about new film The Dig.

And Joey Sadler looks ahead to Ipswich Town's game this weekend.