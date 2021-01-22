Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

SuffolkNews Podcast: Critical worker bubbles at Bury St Edmunds school forced to close and find out about the Suffolk people who have helped on new Netflix film The Dig

By Suffolk News Reporter
Published: 16:51, 22 January 2021
 | Updated: 17:09, 22 January 2021

Two critical worker bubbles at a school in Bury St Edmunds have had to close after pupils continued to attend despite living with someone who'd tested positive for Covid-19.

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is working from home after being 'pinged' by the NHS test and trace app.

Suffolk's going to get a starring role on Netflix - we chat about new film The Dig.

And Joey Sadler looks ahead to Ipswich Town's game this weekend.

