SuffolkNews Podcast: Critical worker bubbles at Bury St Edmunds school forced to close and find out about the Suffolk people who have helped on new Netflix film The Dig
Published: 16:51, 22 January 2021
| Updated: 17:09, 22 January 2021
Two critical worker bubbles at a school in Bury St Edmunds have had to close after pupils continued to attend despite living with someone who'd tested positive for Covid-19.
West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is working from home after being 'pinged' by the NHS test and trace app.
Suffolk's going to get a starring role on Netflix - we chat about new film The Dig.
And Joey Sadler looks ahead to Ipswich Town's game this weekend.
