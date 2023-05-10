In today’s podcast, a driver crashed a car and left the scene.

Mildenhall and Cambridgeshire Police recovered a crashed car they found last night in Kennett, near Newmarket.

The police discovered the car without the driver during a night patrol, and are now making enquiries.

Also, a former Bury St Edmunds painter and decorator, who fell into the film industry after a chance meeting with an ex gangster, has spoken of his latest movie.

Aaron Twinn, 42, plays Chris in the film Trafficking which was released last month on streaming services including Prime Video and the Sky Store.

The movie, based on true events, sees Aaron’s character act as a henchman for his boss, a child trafficker who kidnaps a girl. A game of cat and mouse ensues between the traffickers and an ex hitman intent on rescuing the girl.

And finally, a noisy cockerel has ruffled feathers in Ed Sheeran's sleepy Suffolk home town, and ended with its very own ASBO.

Rory the cockerel's daily dawn chorus has prompted complaints from some residents in Framlingham, who alerted their local council.

Rory's owner Julie Smith, 56, was served a noise abatement notice ordering her to keep Rory’s crowing down or face losing her beloved pet.

