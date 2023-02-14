In today's podcast, we have the news that four people have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences in Bury St Edmunds.

Three men and one woman were arrested following a search of an address in Chalk Road South yesterday.

A Suffolk baker is gearing up to open her first café next month.

Jess Rix, from Bury St Edmunds, will open her Litte Jessie's bakery in Newmarket's Market Street in March.

While one bakery is set to open in Newmarket, another is set to open in Bury St Edmunds.

The Cornish Bakery has confirmed its new branch in Bury's Buttermarket will open on March 20.

