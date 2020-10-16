Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has been speaking to the SuffolkNews Podcast about the current Covid situation in the county.

It comes as the new three-tier strategy, designed to reduce the spread of infection, comes into force.

Also in the podcast, an update on what could happen to the old Palmers department store in Bury St Edmunds, an unusual property that's gone on the market, and Joey Sadler has the latest ahead of Ipswich Town's game this weekend.

Listen to more of our podcasts: