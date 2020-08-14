SuffolkNews Podcast: Heatwaves, job losses and A-level confusion
Published: 12:25, 14 August 2020
| Updated: 12:37, 14 August 2020
It's been a scorcher in Suffolk this week as the heatwave continued - but it came to a bit of an abrupt end with storms that caused flooding.
As the UK plunged into recession more job losses were announced in the county.
And, find out why a hare resembling Captain Sir Tom Moore can be seen in Eye.
Nicola Everett is joined by senior digital reporter Rebekah Chilvers to talk through this week's top stories.
Read moreAll Suffolk NewsBecclesBury St EdmundsDissFelixstoweHaverhillIpswichKesgraveLowestoftMildenhallNewmarketNews PodcastsSohamStowmarketSudburyThetfordWoodbridge
More by this authorSuffolk News Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)