It's been a scorcher in Suffolk this week as the heatwave continued - but it came to a bit of an abrupt end with storms that caused flooding.

As the UK plunged into recession more job losses were announced in the county.

And, find out why a hare resembling Captain Sir Tom Moore can be seen in Eye.

Nicola Everett is joined by senior digital reporter Rebekah Chilvers to talk through this week's top stories.