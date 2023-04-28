More news, no ads

The Good Morning Suffolk podcast brings you some of the top news highlights every Friday morning.

This podcast is presented by SuffolkNews reporters Sam Harrison and Cameron Reid - here’s some time stamps to help you navigate the episode.

At 1.50, we have news that two Prezzo restaurants in Stowmarket and Beccles are set to shut after being hit hard by soaring costs and changes to customer habits.

At 4.26, plans for more than 170 apartments were approved in Bury St Edmunds despite concerns.

At 6.20, budget supermarket chain Lidl has revealed 16 areas in Suffolk including Bury St Edmunds, Halesworth, Newmarket and Sudbury.

At 9.00 , we shared some upcoming Suffolk events and this week we’re asking you: What is your favourite eating spot in Suffolk?

