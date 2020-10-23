Tributes have been paid to Simon Dobbin from Mildenhall who's died five years after being attacked following a football game.

Rebekah Chilvers joins Nicola Everett on the podcast and reveals what police have said about their investigation.

Also in today's episode, new data shows how many children have had to isolate because of coronavirus cases in Suffolk schools.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran's mum and dad support a major fundraiser and this week's most read story - a TikTok video of a US airwoman that's gone viral.

