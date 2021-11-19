In today's podcast, villagers have voiced concerns over HGVs using their neighbourhoods as a diversion due to A14 night closures.

One parish councillor in Hengrave said houses in the area ‘literally shake’ when lorries pass through on the A1101 due to the A14 closures between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds for roadworks which last until March 7.

The family of a Newmarket woman who died of lung cancer, after being told her persistent cough was due to anxiety, believe if she had been diagnosed sooner she might have been able to have treatment.

Mary Fullman was 68 when she died last Wednesday.

Her daughter, Chanel Mitchell, said her family, including her two grandchildren, missed her every day.

And a crash closed the A14 westbound in Suffolk earlier today, causing long delays for motorists.

The road was shut from junction 59 Trimley St Martin to junction 58 for the A12 and A1156 at 5.25am

A lorry overturned on to its side and blocked the carriageway.

