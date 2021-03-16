Police and the army were called after a World War Two bomb was discovered on a Suffolk farm yesterday.

Police were alerted at 12.30pm to reports that a suspected bomb, which was rusty and covered in mud, had been found on a farm, in The Green, Tuddenham, near Mildenhall.

A bomb disposal team from Colchester Troop, 621 Squadron, 11 EOD Regiment Royal Logistic Corps was called out just before 2pm

Police and the army were called to the discovery. Picture: Mildenhall Police

A police spokesman said: "A controlled explosion was not required and army personnel recovered the item."

It was identified as a World War Two-vintage inert 25lb practice bomb.

The incident was dealt with by 3.55pm.

An army spokesman said: "We would encourage the public to raise the alarm if they do have concerns about any suspect items they find and not to touch them.

"It is better to be safe than sorry."

