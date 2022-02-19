A van rolled over into bushes in a two vehicle crash near the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills.

Police and the fire service were called at about 4.50pm to the collision on the A11 between the Fiveways and the war memorial.

It involved a blue Honda and a silver Ford Transit van, which rolled over into bushes.

The crash was near the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills. Stock image

A police spokesman said there were minor injuries and police remain at the scene until the vehicles are recovered.

Fire crews were stood down on arrival.

A volunteer paramedic from SARS (Suffolk Accident Rescue Service) was first on the scene.

The road remains open.