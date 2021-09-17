Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man in the Thetford area.

Rocky Collins, 25, of Chester Way, is wanted in connection with an assault.

Mr Collins is known to visit and have links to the Blaydon Bridge, Brandon and Newmarket areas.

Rocky Collins. Picture: Norfolk Police

The 25-year-old is described as white, approximately 5 ft 9, of a skinny build with short ginger hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue long-sleeved tracksuit with stripes across the chest and two stripes down the legs.

Anyone who may have seen Collins, or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

