Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted in connection with burglary, assault and public order offences who has links to Suffolk .

Officers say Levi Kerry, 20, from Coventry, has connections to Beck Row and the Newmarket area.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins with dark hair and stubble.

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who has links to Beck Row and the Newmarket area. Picture: Suffolk Police

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West CID at Suffolk Police on 101 or online .

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form .

