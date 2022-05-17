More news, no ads

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van was broken into in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall.

The van, parked in Yarrow Walk, was broken into by an unknown person who forced the lock on the side door.

The incident happened on Monday, May 16 between 5.15pm and 7.15pm.

Suffolk Police appeal for witnesses after a van was broken into in Yarrow Walk, Red Lodge. Picture: Google Street View

A number of power tools were stolen from inside, including drills, an angle grinder, batteries, a radio, and plumbing tools.

Anyone with information should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/29821/22.