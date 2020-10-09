Police appealing for witnesses after a service station worker was duped by a man pretending to be the store manager.

The incident took place at the Shell Fiveways Service Station, Barton Mills, and was reported to police at about 6.30am on Thursday October 8.

The victim, an employee working in service station, was phoned by a man at just after midnight on Thursday morning claiming to be the store manager.

Suffolk police are appealing for information. Picture by Mark Westley.

The male on the phone told the member of staff to pack up all the cigarettes in the store, as well a quantity of e-top up vouchers and cash and four crates of Red Bull for two taxi drivers to pick them up.

At about 2am, unknown to the victim, a suspect, or suspects, entered the rear of the store taking the items the male had earlier ordered. No-one was injured or hurt in the incident.

Anyone who has knowledge of who was responsible or saw any suspicious activity should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/58633/20 via phone on 101 or the Suffolk Police website .

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form at Crimestoppers

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.