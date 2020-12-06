The Suffolk Rural and Wildlife Policing Unit are asking residents to be on the lookout for a vehicle known to have been used for coursing.

The red Jeep Cherokee was seen on the A11 in the Newmarket area earlier today.

Anyone who might have sighted the vehicle is asked to call Suffolk Police on 999.

The vehicle is a red Jeep Cherokee

