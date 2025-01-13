A raid on a village house saw a man arrested and a ‘sizeable quantity’ of drugs and cash being seized by police.

Officers from Haverhill Community Policing teams and the Kestrel Proactive Crime Team raided the property in Stradishall, near Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds, at about 11.30am on Friday.

A police spokesman said the property, outbuildings and a vehicle were searched.

Police executed a drugs warrant at a house in Stradishall. Picture: Stock

He added: “Police found and seized a sizeable quantity of Class A and B drugs, cash, scales and mobile phones.”

Officers spent more than 80 minutes at the property and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, production of a Class A drug and possession with Intent to supply Class A drugs.

The arrested man was released under investigation as police inquiries continue.