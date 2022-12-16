Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man who was last seen in Bury St Edmunds.

Nick Hudson, 47, who also has connections to Red Lodge, was reported missing in the early hours of this morning and has not been seen since the early hours of yesterday.

He is described as white, around six foot tall, with dark, bushy hair, and of a medium build. He may be wearing glasses.

Nick Hudson was last seen in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk Police

Officers are concerned for Nick’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen him.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.