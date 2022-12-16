Police appeal to find missing Nick Hudson who was last seen in Bury St Edmunds and has connections to Red Lodge
Published: 11:14, 16 December 2022
| Updated: 11:15, 16 December 2022
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man who was last seen in Bury St Edmunds.
Nick Hudson, 47, who also has connections to Red Lodge, was reported missing in the early hours of this morning and has not been seen since the early hours of yesterday.
He is described as white, around six foot tall, with dark, bushy hair, and of a medium build. He may be wearing glasses.
Officers are concerned for Nick’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen him.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.